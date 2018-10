Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski arrived in Baku.

Report informs, the ambassador will begin his diplomatic mission after presenting his credentials to the Foreign Minister and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I.Laslotski will replace Zsolt Csutora in this post.

Prior to this appointment, I.Laslotski has served as the Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan.