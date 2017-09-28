Newly appointed ambassador of Hungary: Azerbaijan is our most important economic partner in the region

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is our most important economic partner in the region”.

Report informs, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary in Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi has said in an interview.

Ambassador said that, our cooperation is quite diverse, however, our economic relations so far fall short of its potential.

“By our official statistics the bilateral trade turnover was around 60 million USD last year. The current trends are positive but still, these numbers clearly do not correspond to the intensity of our political relations. Beyond these relations, the regular meetings of our Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the regular B2B fora as well as the Hungarian Trade House in Baku provide the necessary framework for enhancing our trade relations. The direct flight between our capitals operated by Wizzair also facilitates these ties”, - ambassador of Hungary said.

He recalled that there is an agreement on strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary signed during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Hungary in 2014. "Our political relations are very good, and based on this, I will do everything to expand our cooperation in all possible areas," Ambassador V. Szederkenyi said.