​New Mexico Governor condemns the Khojaly massacre

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Governor of the U.S. State of New Mexico Susana Martinez signed a letter condemning the Khojaly massacre, which was committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani civilians in 1992.

The letter was received by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Report informs.

In the letter, the Governor extends her “sincere condolences to the many Azerbaijanis living in New Mexico and around the globe as they observe the 23rd anniversary of the Khojaly massacre and honor the victims”.

Governor Martinez writes: “The tragedy in the town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan resulted in the death of over 600 innocent civilians, including many women, children, and elderly, on February 25th and 26th, 1992.”

The Governor concludes her letter by saying that “this event in Khojaly is a sobering reminder of the terrible carnage that can be inflicted in wartime and the enduring need for greater understanding, communication and tolerance among people all over the world.”

It is noteworthy that this is the first official document on the Khojaly massacre signed by a New Mexico Governor.