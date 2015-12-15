 Top
    New head of Iraqi diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan appointed

    The diplomat will hold the post of Chargé d'affaires

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ New head of Iraqi diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan was appointed.

    Report was told in the Iraqi Embassy to Azerbaijan, his name is Fadhil Awad Jebur Al-Shiwaili.

    The diplomat will hold the post of Iraqi Charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan will head a mission for the next 4 years.

    In this position he will replace Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Haider Shia Al-Barrak, who finished his mission in Azerbaijan earlier this year.

