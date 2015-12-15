New head of Iraqi diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan appointed

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ New head of Iraqi diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan was appointed.

Report was told in the Iraqi Embassy to Azerbaijan, his name is Fadhil Awad Jebur Al-Shiwaili.

The diplomat will hold the post of Iraqi Charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan will head a mission for the next 4 years.

In this position he will replace Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Haider Shia Al-Barrak, who finished his mission in Azerbaijan earlier this year.