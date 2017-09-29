New Director for the Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts in US State Department visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ New Office Director for Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts in the Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Alicia Allison has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the US Embassy to Azerbaijan, Alicia Allison is in Azerbaijan to familiarize herself with the country.

"During her time here she will be speaking with a wide variety of Azerbaijanis in order to gain a broad perspective on Azerbaijan, its issues and concerns”.

Notably, prior to this position, she served as the Director of Political Training at the Department’s Foreign Service Institute. Among her other assignments, she was External Affairs Unit Chief in Embassy Moscow’s Political Section, Political Section Chief at Embassy Nicosia, and staff officer in the Department’s Executive Secretariat in Washington.