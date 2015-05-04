New Azerbaijan Party and Serbian Progressive Party sign a Memorandum of Cooperation

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister, the Executive Secretary of the ruling "Yeni Azerbaijan" (New Azerbaijan Party), Ali Ahmadov met with the Azerbaijani delegation headed by the Secretary of International Relations of the Serbian Progressive Party, Serbia's minister for European integration Jadranka Joksimović.

Report informs, at the meeting held at HQs of the ruling party, Ali Ahmadov expressed confidence that this visit will create a solid foundation for friendly relations between the parties.

Touching upon the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, NAP deputy Chairman emphasized the importance of the visit to Azerbaijan last month, Prime Minister of Serbia, the Serbian Progressive Party Chairman Alexander Vucic: "Your visit is important not only in terms of laying the foundation of relations between our two parties, but also will contribute to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia. In addition, this visit will allow delegations to get to know Azerbaijan."

Secretary of International Relations of the Serbian Progressive Party, Serbia's Minister for European Integration Jadranka Joksimovićsaid, the mutual visits of heads of state and government give a great impetus to the development of bilateral visits. According to her, the visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Serbia also fruitful at this point. Guests also stated the importance of the development of relations between the parties. He noted that at her country's Parliament acts Serbian-Azerbaijani friendship group, in which there are 38 people. It is one of the largest friendship groups in the Parliament.