    Negotiations in process of Azerbaijan's accession to WTO will be held in Geneva

    Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan will visit Geneva

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev will visit Geneva on March 3-7 to participate in bilateral and multilateral negotiations in the framework of the country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    Report was told in Foreign Ministry, during the meeting the updated proposals on goods and services offered by Azerbaijan in the framework of the WTO accession process, the country's policy in the area of domestic support to agriculture and trade will be discussed.

