Nazarbayev's visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia officially canceled

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will not be able to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia from 12 to 14 October due to illness.

Report informs citing the TASS, press secretary of the president of Kazakhstan Aidos Ukibaev said.

"Some adjustments have been made, and head of state will not attend international events before the end of this week. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will participate at the meeting of the CSTO in Yerevan", A. Ukibaev said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, Nazarbayev is being treated, overall health condition does not cause any concern.

Earlier Report has Informed about the planned official visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan for an indefinite period.