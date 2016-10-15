Nawaz Sharif: Baku is surely one of the cleanest cities that I have ever visited

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has hailed Azerbaijan`s development as he met with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

“…The people of Pakistan highly appreciate the vision of your distinguished father, the late president Heydar Aliyev, and admire the progress and development of brotherly Azerbaijan under your wise and deft leadership. The progress achieved by Azerbaijan over the past quarter of a century has been remarkable.”

“The development and success of Azerbaijan is a matter of pride for all Muslim countries and a role model for many developing countries,” he said. “I must say that since yesterday we have been very impressed and I said this categorically to Mr. President that I have never seen such a clean city in the world.”

“…Baku is surely one of the cleanest cities that I have ever visited,” the Pakistani Prime Minister said.