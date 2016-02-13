 Top
    NATO Secretary General: We have clear principles, borders must be protected

    Stoltenberg: Russia destabilizing European security order

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia is destabilizing European security order. NATO's response must be firm". Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at the Munich Security Conference.

    "We have clear principles, borders must be protected", - NATO Secretary General said.

    Stoltenberg stressed importance of NATO's dialogue with Russia in order to "increase transparency, predictability and reduce the risk of incidents." 

