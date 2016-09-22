Azerbaijani National Museum of History sent a protest to State Hermitage Museum of Russia

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ National History Museum of Azerbaijan (ANAS) sent a protest to the State Hermitage Museum of Russia.

Report informs referring to the press service of the museum.

According to the information, the meeting of the Scientific Council was held today. At the meeting an appeal was made to the Director of Hermitage Mikhail Piotrovsky and the organizing committee of the conference due to the inclusion of report by Hakob Hakobyan and P. Petrov entitled "Monetary business of khanates of Eastern Armenia (Irevan, Nakhchivan, Karabakh, Ganja) (1747-1827)" into the program of the II International Conference of Eastern Numismatics, which will be held on September 26-29 at the State Hermitage.

The report of referencing by the authors on a false Armenian allegations about native Azerbaijani lands as a so-called "Eastern Armenia" was protested.

The protest letter to Hermitage declares that such statements are contrary to historical reality, primary sources, and clear example of another Armenian provocation. In their letter, the members of the Scientific Council demanded to exclude reports by Hakob Hakobyan and P. Petrov from the conference program.