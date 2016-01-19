Name of Russian citizen removed from the black list of Azerbaijani MFA

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian citizen, Chairman of the Communist Party of Social Justice, grand master of Grand Lodge of Russia Andrei Bogdanov appealed to Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked to remove his name from 'List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani MFA.

In his letter, A.Bogdanov noted that respects territorial integrity, sovereignty and laws within internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan Republic and that visited Azerbaijani territories, occupied by Armenia unawares and not being informed on consequences of the visit in advance. He emphasized that this visit has not been paid against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Expressing his regret regarding the visit, A.Bogdanov stated that visit to Azerbaijani territories, occupied by Armenia under no circumstances serve to promotion of so-called regime established in Azerbaijani occupied territories and noted expressing apologize to the Azerbaijan Government and people regarding illegal visit to occupied territories. A.Bogdanov also guaranteed on refraining from visit to Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.

Appeal of A.Bogdanov reviewed properly and decision adopted on removal of his name from 'List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.