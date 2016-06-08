Name of a Russian singer removed from the 'black list' of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement "On removal of the name of Denis Klyaver, citizen of Russian Federation from the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, text of the statement reads:

"A citizen of Russian Federation, singer, actor, composer and former member of “Чай вдвоём” group Denis Klyaver addressed an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for removal of his name from the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

"Denis Klyaver reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations. Denis Klyaver noted that his visit to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia was not intentional and he was unaware about the consequences of that visit. He stressed that the visit should not give a meaning of his disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Denis Klyaver mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which is nothing other than the result of occupation and aggression", the document says.

"Meanwhile, Denis Klyaver expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and attested that he would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future.

The appeal by Denis Klyaver was considered and the removal of his name from the list was decided", the statement ends.