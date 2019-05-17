Palestinian ambassador: "The Muslim world calls for equal implementation of UN resolutions"

"The Muslim Ummah supports peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan based on the norms and principles of international law. We are by Azerbaijan’s side in this issue and call on equal implementation of all resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council," the Ambassador of Palestine to Azerbaijan Nassir Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim said.

Report informs that he spoke during the reception of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions of Muslim countries by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan on May 17.

According to him, it is undeniable that peace, inclusiveness and respect prevail in Azerbaijan and it is one of the brilliant stars demonstrating the true spirit of Islam by the fact that the representatives of different religions live and work in harmony with each other : "It is a pleasure to observe such atmosphere. So guests from different countries return to their homes with very positive impressions. Information on Azerbaijan and Islam is embedded in their memory."