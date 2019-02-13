35 heads of state and government, 80 Ministers to attend Munich Security conference

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Munich Security conference will be held from 15 to 17 February. Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle that 600 experts in the field of security policy, including 35 heads of state and government, as well as 80 Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs will attend this year’s Munich forum.

According to the head of the forum Wolfgang Ischinger, this year’s Munich security conference will be "the most important and largest" during its more than 50-year history, despite the refusal of participation of several high-ranking politicians.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to participate in the conference. However, Netanyahu will attend a conference on security in the Middle East organized by the United States and Poland in Warsaw on February 13-14.

The United States will be represented in Munich by Vice President Mike Pence, speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi, as well as Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who hold the post of presidential advisers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also take part in the Munich security conference this year.

As expected, one of the topics at the conference will be tough criticism of the US against NATO partners, including Germany, for the fact that they have not yet brought the level of defense spending to 2 percent of GDP, that has repeatedly been demanded by US President Donald trump.