Munich Security Conference begins its work

More than 500 high-ranking world politicians will gather at the annual Munich Security Conference today.

According to Report, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stoke, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and others will attend the forum.

Germany will be represented by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Secretary of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and Bundestag Speaker Wolfgang Schäuble.

WHO Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will also come to Munich this year: the outbreak of coronavirus in China is expected to be one of the main topics of discussion at the forum.

Within the framework of the conference, negotiations on Libya will be held on February 16. "At the invitation of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and UN Special Representative for Libya Hassan Salam, the first regular meeting of the international committee on Libya will be held.

The Munich Security Conference, founded in 1963, is an international discussion platform that annually brings together political leaders from around the world.