Lithuanian MP: Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union are of strategic importance

"Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union are of strategic importance and we assess it from a perspective point of view," Valerijus Simulik, a deputy of the Lithuanian Seimas (Parliament) and chairman of Committee on Foreign Relations told European Bureau of Report News Agency.

He noted that based on historical ties, the Lithuania-Azerbaijan relations can play a big role today to ensure Azerbaijan's European integration:

"In general, closeness of the Baltic states to Azerbaijan and the expansion of cooperation in various fields can play a key role in this integration. It we consider that today Azerbaijan is an important energy partner for the European Union in the energy field, then we can say that relations between our countries play a very strategic role. "

The MP noted that Lithuania develops trade and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan and is interested in providing favorable conditions for all types of business activities, including investment promotion:

"The development of relations involves environmental protection, youth and student exchanges, culture, science, education, health and social protection. We view it as possible," Simulik said.