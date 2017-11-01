Montenegro foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegrin foreign minister Srdjan Darmanović has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the visit will last two days.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Srdjan Darmanovic will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and with other high officials.

Elmar Mammadyarov and Srdjan Darmanovic will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.