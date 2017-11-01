 Top
    Close photo mode

    Montenegro foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan

    Srdjan Darmanović will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegrin foreign minister Srdjan Darmanović has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the visit will last two days.

    Within the framework of the visit Minister Srdjan Darmanovic will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and with other high officials.

    Elmar Mammadyarov and Srdjan Darmanovic will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi