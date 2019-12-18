Moldovan ambassador completes his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Mr. Gheorghe Leuca, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current status of bilateral relations, the level of ongoing development, and perspectives of cooperation between the states.

The sides noted that the next political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both States would be held at the beginning of next year in Moldova.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed successful cooperation among the states within GUAM and the importance of strengthening the economic dimension of GUAM.

The sides stressed the successful development of bilateral relations and underlined the importance of further development of cooperation in economic and energy spheres.

Ambassador Gheorghe Leuca expressed his gratitude for the support rendered to fulfill his diplomatic activities. In this regard, Ambassador stressed the importance of organizing in Moldova and Azerbaijan exhibitions, concerts, events dedicated to national holidays of both countries, as well as translation of books of the Moldovan and Azerbaijani authors in both countries’ languages.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged their views on regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Gheorghe Leuca in the development of bilateral relations and wished every success in his future endeavors.