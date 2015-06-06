Minsk hosts meeting of CIS states' Council of Permanent Representatives

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of CIS member states' Council of permanent authorized representatives of the CIS Member States at authorized and other bodies of the Commonwealthwill be held in Minsk on June 16.

Report informs, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee said.

The meeting will focus on the results of meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government held in Kazakhstan on May 29, 2015, also, the adopted documents of the CIS Executive Committee and the Council of permanent authorized representatives to implement the tasks will be discussed.

In addition, the proposals for the projects of the agenda of the CIS council of foreign ministers and heads of state will be made to the Council members.