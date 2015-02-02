Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 'The New York Times' representatives visited Karabakh complying with the laws of Azerbaijan

Baku.2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "'The New York Times' has informed the Republic of Azerbaijan in advance about the visit intention and its representatives have obtained visas for entering into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and they were provided with the appropriate press accreditation cards issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan to engage in journalistic activities in the territory of Azerbaijan, including in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev commented in response to the media inquiries on the visit of 'The New York Times' representatives to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said that, the representatives of 'The New York Times' visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan complying with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the aim of making reportage on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The representatives of 'The New York Times' have paid a visit to occupied territories of Azerbaijan and made reportages.