​Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Natalia Gherman will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, during her visit, which will be held on September 7-9, Natalia Gherman with meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. The prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova will be discussed at the meeting.