Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan to pay a visit to Netherlands

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov will pay a visit to Netherlands.

Report informs newly appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan Onno Kervers said.

According to him, the visit will take place on October 26-29. During the visit, H. Asadov will meet with the Minister of Foreign Trade of the Netherlands and visit farms in the east and southeast of the country.

In addition, the Azerbaijani Minister will visit the Wageningen University and Research Centre, where he will be acquainted with the advanced technologies in the relevant field.