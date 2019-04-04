Minister: New EU-Azerbaijan agreement 90% agreed

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3647b80769fa8941669c4873f6f0ede1/5de3ab99-c4c9-4c7f-9d2e-0a78ef17de69_292.jpg

"Today we stand a fairly good chance with over 90% of it already agreed," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said speaking at the 16th session of the Azerbaijan-European Union Cooperation Council in Brussels, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"We have convened this meeting because we find ourselves at very timely interesting crossroads in our bilateral and regional agenda. There is this intensity in our relations, which I find very positive and policy-creative. It is very different from our relations with everyone else. And so it should be for the EU very differentiated, positively distinct from its relations with everyone else in the region. We have to safeguard our political agenda. We need to maximize our opportunities. That’s why I am here. First and foremost, we need to discuss how and where we are heading with our new (draft) bilateral agreement. I believe, we are very close to concluding our negotiations. We have most recently been able to synchronise the negotiations on all 3 parts of it. So today we stand a fairly good chance with over 90% of it already agreed. We have held numerous rounds and video-conferences recently and are keen to continue to do so in the coming days as well. I am positive about our joint ability to conclude the negotiations soon. But of course, the content of it for Azerbaijan is essential," the minister said.