Minister: "Georgia and Azerbaijan jointly provide peace and security in the region"

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/00c9259fa7ed1762641c4b6313db355c/07220b33-f193-4e85-86fd-330f5fbaf1ea_292.jpg

"Georgia and Azerbaijan jointly provide peace and security in the region," Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria told local bureau of Report at a press conference on NATO-Georgia Exercise 2019.

According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the neighbors that joined NATO exercise in Georgia this year:

"Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia and this country's participation in the exercise is of great importance. We wish further expansion of participation of regional countries in the military exercises in Georgia in the future."

Admiral Manfred Nielson, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Transformation at NATO Allied Command Transformation, in turn, said Azerbaijan's involvement in the Alliance's exercise is of great importance:

"Azerbaijan is a neighboring country to Georgia, and the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in the exercise shows that both countries have close cooperation in the military."

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhadze, President Salome Zourabichvili, Defense Minister Levan Izoria visited NATO-Georgian Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) which hosts NATO-Georgia Exercise 2019. The official guests and representatives of the diplomatic corps familiarized with the course of the training. Head of the military attache office of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia, lieutenant-colonel Fuad Ibrahimov and his deputy Eljan Imamverdiyev attended the event.