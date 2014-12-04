 Top
    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Foreign Minister of Albania

    The sides stressed Azerbaijan’s role in the energy security of Europe

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the sidelines of OSCE 21st Ministerial Council in Basel had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Albania Ditmir Bushati.

    The sides expressed satisfaction with the current development of relations and discussed the issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

    The sides also stressed Azerbaijan’s role in the energy security of Europe and the importance of Trans-Anatolia (TAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TANAP) gas pipelines, informs Report.

    At the meeting views were exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

