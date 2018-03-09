Minister: Baku meeting of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey and Georgia FMs will give impetus to regional cooperation

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by Georgian Defense Minister, Levan Izoria.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

At the meeting Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed satisfaction with the high level development of friendly and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in all spheres. Noting that both countries share the same perspectives on regional issues, support each other within the international organizations, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of economy, transport and energy between our countries.

Speaking about four-party meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey and Georgia to be held in Baku on March 15, the Minister Mammadyarov said that this meeting would be a new format that will give impetus to the comprehensive development of regional cooperation between our countries.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, Levan Izoria stated that he had very interesting and fruitful meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Levon Izoria said that strategic partnership and friendship ties of two countries play an important role for the regional stability and noted that there are extensive relations and comprehensive action plan in the field of defense as well.

At the meeting, also noted that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of defense and security serves to ensure regional peace and stability, as well as the effective safety of large-scale transport and energy projects with the participation of our countries.

