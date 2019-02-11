Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan is an influential state in the international arena

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7d391f0f9e588548dc96675bf8934bfc/68b64333-6ac2-42bc-bf46-bb9de8e09213_292.jpg

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, the foreign policy achievements of our country, which is regarded as a reliable partner, are of course based on establishing balanced relations with neighboring countries and other countries of the world, as well as implementing equal dialogue and cooperation based on mutual interests," Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in the interview with Korea Times.

"As in the current year our country will continue its independent, diversified, balanced and active foreign policy based on the national interests of our country and will defend our national interests in the international arena during the upcoming year under the direct leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev," Mammadyarov said.

The Minister noted that today, Azerbaijan is the initiator and participant of large-scale projects promoting regional cooperation and an influential state in the international arena.

Touching upon the main directions of the activity of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in 2019, Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities in 2019 will include the strengthening of sovereignty and independence of our country, elimination of consequences of military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and restoration of territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, as well as, the continuation of large-scale infrastructure projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan, further development of mutually beneficial cooperation with all international actors, including states, associations and international organizations.