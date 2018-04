Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Mingachevir city of Azerbaijan and the Israeli town of Afula became sister cities.

Report informs referring to the Israeli Embassy to Azerbaijan, ceremony of signing the agreement was held in Mingachevir.

Agreement was signed by the head of the Executive Power of Mingachevir, Niyazi Bayramov and Afula mayor, Yitzhak Meron.

Afula is the fourth city, which fraternized with Mingachevir.