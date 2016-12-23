Michael Lally: Many opportunities for deepening Azerbaijan-US relationship

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has made considerable progress since the early days of independence. U.S. companies have made large contributions to that progress.

Report informs, U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary ( DAS) Michael Lally said in an interview with the Impact magazine of American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

Speaking about the prospects of development of relations Azerbaijan-US M.Lally said that there are many opportunities for deepening relationship in next 25 years: " Non-profit organizations, and civil society in general, can play a great role in advancing the bilateral relationship and in helping move Azerbaijan forward as a more democratic, stable and prosperous country."