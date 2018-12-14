Michael Christides: BSEC must meet today's challenges

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) is a living organization aimed mainly at promoting the economic development and interaction among the participating countries," Secretary General of Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, Ambassador Michael Christides said.

Report informs that he spoke at a press conference following the 39th meeting of BSEC Foreign Ministers Council.

“It is important for the organization to meet the challenges of today,” Christides said, adding that BSEC has a wide range of areas of cooperation.

According to him, there are more than 20 working groups in the organization involved in trade, transport, health care. "I want to thank Azerbaijan for its chairmanship once again. During these six months we have discussed a lot and made a number of important decisions. We discussed prospects and plans for the future for further development and cooperation”, BSEC Secretary General noted.