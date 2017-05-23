 Top
    MFA: We investigate whether Azerbaijani citizens among victims of Manchester attack

    'Additional information will be provided upon any news'

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy in the United Kingdom investigates through local agencies if there are Azerbaijani citizens among dead and injured in Manchester.

    Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

    “Additional information will be provided upon any news”, H.Hajiyev added.

    Notably, 22 people are reported dead, about 60 injured after bomb explosion during concert at Manchester Arena on May 22 evening hours. 

