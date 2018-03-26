MFA: There are no Azerbaijani citizens among dead or injured in fire took place in shopping center in Russia - UPDATED

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/According to the preliminary information provided to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia by Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Kemerovo Region, there are no Azerbaijani citizen among dead and wounded the fire occurred in "Winter cherry" trade center.

Report was told by the head of the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev.

"Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia and Ministry of Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situationsare in contact with relevant bodies of Russia. Additional information will be publicized", - H. Hajiyev said.

Notably, the death toll from a violent fire in the shopping and entertainment center "Winter Cherry" in Kemerovo reached 53, more than 43 people were hospitalized, and 27 are missing.