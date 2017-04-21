MFA official: Dialogue with EU a priority for us

© Report

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We believe that in addition to other areas, "Eastern Partnership" program will also strengthen the experience of reforms in the field of civil service".

Report informs, Aysel Yagubova, Chief of Rule of Law and Democracy Department at the Human Rights and Democracy Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at the seminar "Database creation and management in the civil service" in Baku.

According to her, this program is one of the effective platforms to form cooperation, mutual relations in the European Union, as well as among the members: "Dialogue with the EU is a priority for us and very important in the development of bilateral relations".

The MFA official said that during recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Brussels, talks on new document between Azerbaijan and Europe have officially started: "We are interested in expanding dialogue with the European Union in the field of tourism, education, culture, support to small and medium-sized enterprises and other areas".