MFA of Russia: Publication of The Guardian speaks of strong information pressure on Russia and its allies

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the publication in the British newspaper Guardian about alleged secret payments from Azerbaijan to the state company Rosoboronexport for Russian armament.

Report informs, answering the question about "does this mean that the West is putting pressure on Russia and Russia's allies?" Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she agreed with this opinion.

"This means that there is very strong information pressure in several directions. This is pressure on journalists, that is, the actual squeezing out of the information space. This is carried out due to a large number of fake news. We try to react to them”, - Zakharova said.