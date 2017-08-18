MFA: No Azerbaijanis among killed or injured in Barcelona terror attacks

© Report

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ “We harshly condemn the terror attack committed in Spain’s Barcelona city. We extend deep condolences to the families of the terror attack victims wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He noted that as a country suffering from terrorism, Azerbaijan severely condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism. “In connection with the Barcelona terror attack, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to King of Spasin Felipe VI. Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has aslo sent a letter of condolences to Foreign Minister of the Spanish Kingdom Alfonso Maria Dastis.”

According to him, according to the information provided by the Azerbaijan Embassy in Spain, so far, no Azerbaijanis have been reported killed or injured as a result of the terror attack committed in Barcelona.

Hikmat Hajiyev said that the Azerbaijani Embassy continues communication with the relevant institutions of Spain. “There are several casualties who have not been identified yet. In case new information emerges, media outlets will be informed.”