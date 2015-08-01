MFA: No Azerbaijani citizens among the dead and wounded in Turkey bus captured by PKK terrorists

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ No dead and wounded among the passengers, including Azerbaijani citizens of the bus heading from Turkey to Nakhchivan and captured by the PKK terrorists.

Report was told by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev.

According to him, referring to law enforcement officials in Turkey, incident occurred in the area between Kağızman, located Igdir and Kars provinces: "The number of Azerbaijani citizens to be confirmed by employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey and the Consulate General in Kars jointly with law enforcement authorities of Turkey."

H.Hajiyev noted that, the Azerbaijani embassy to Turkey and the Consulate General in Kars keep the issue in the spotlight. Also noted that, the citizens who witnessed the events may call for consular affairs hotlines +9005380383870 and +904742231361 created in the Consulate General in Kars.