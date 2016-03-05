​MFA: Karasin discussed the issues of bilateral relations, cooperation in the Caspian Sea and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Baku

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov have discussed development process of documents relating to international cooperation in the Caspian Sea in Baku,.

Report informs citing the Russian media, according to the information, they discussed issues of bilateral Russian-Azerbaijani relations, including preparations for meetings at a political level, according to the existing agreements.

The sides also exchanged views on the situation in the region, prospects of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan with neighboring states. "

"Special attention was paid to the subject of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, as well as process of developing documents relating to international cooperation in the Caspian region", - stated Russian Foreign Ministry.