Foreign Ministry: EU will be involved in development of Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport corridor

Tbilisi. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Romania’s membership in the Black Sea-Caspian transport corridor is very important and this will enable the European Union to be involved in this corridor," Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

According to Report, the ministry emphasized that strengthening Georgia as a regional logistics center is one of the key priorities of the government:

"For this purpose there are Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, East-West highway, Lapis-Lazuli, Anaklia deep sea port, Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor, Trans-Caspian international transport corridor and other important projects."

Notably, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan will meet today in Bucharest. The prospects for the development of the Black Sea-Caspian transport corridor will be discussed at a roundtable meeting.

The joint declaration is expected to be signed between the parties. The document will reflect the political will of the four countries for the development of new transport corridors in the region.