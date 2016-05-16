"Mexico Today" presented in Azerbaijan University of Languages

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 16, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, made the presentation "The Mexico of today" for the teachers and students of the Faculty of Translation and Interpretation of the AUL. During the presentation he highlighted the main indicators of the economy, cultural wealth and biodiversity of Mexico, Report was told in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan.

It also provided an overview of tourism opportunities in Mexico. Additionally, event participants also informed about the history of national symbols, interactively responded to a series of questions about Mexico.

After the presentation gave way to the artistic part of the event, in which a group of college students performed traditional Mexican pieces, same that were complemented with the participation of "Mariachi Baku", which generated great joy and interest by attendees.

Students thanked Ambassador Labardini presentation on Mexico, which allowed them to expand their knowledge of the cultural and culinary wealth and economy of the country.

For his part, Ambassador Labardini stressed the importance of developing bilateral ties in the field of education. In this context, teachers of Azerbaijan University of Languages expressed their desire to continue cooperation work with this Diplomatic Representation.