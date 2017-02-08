Mexico and Baku contemplate cooperation between state bodies of city building

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Chairman of the State Committee for City Building and Architecture, Abbas Alasgarov.

Report was informed in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan, in this regard, Chairman of the Committee reported on the entity he heads, the history of its establishment, as well as its functions. He spoke about the reconstruction and restoration works carried out in the country in the last 10 years.