​Mexican envoy had meetings at Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini hold meetings in the Milli Mejlis, Report was informed at the embassy of Mexico.

Opportunities to collaborate in various fields were discussed in the meetings with the Chairman of the Legal Policy and State Building, Ali Huseynli, the Chairman of the Committee on International and Inter/parliamentary Relations, Samad Seyidov, and Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Sports, Fuad Muradov.

In these meetings, the deputies reported on the activities of the Committees they head, addressed possible areas for collaboration. Speaking about bilateral relations, the Ambassador stressed that Mexico and Azerbaijan established diplomatic ties in February 1992. It was highlighted that the opening of the respective Embassies printed dynamism to bilateral cooperation.

In this context, it was also underlined the importance and need to promote inter-parliamentary ties, representing a stable base for the development of cooperation in multiple areas: economy, trade, tourism, education, sports, etc. Ambassador of Mexico spoke about the experience that his country has in many areas, and took the opportunity to address the latest constitutional reforms and their positive influence to overall progress.

In these meetings were exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, development of linkages across multiple sectors. The parties expressed their desire for a strengthening of relations between the two countries.