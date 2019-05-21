Ambassador: Mexican Congress was the first in the world to recognize Khojaly genocide

In 2011, the Mexican Congress became the first of body of its kind that recognized the Khojaly genocide, Report informs citing Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini told journalists.

"We were the first, only after us the congresses of other countries also made a similar decision," he noted.

Notably, on December 20, 2011, the Chamber of Deputies of the Mexican Congress adopted a resolution strongly condemning the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces, in particular, the Khojaly genocide.