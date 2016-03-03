Mexican ambassador visits Sumgayit

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini met with the Head of Executive Power of Sumgayit Zakir Farajov with the aim of promoting bilateral relations, Report was told by the embassy of Mexico in Baku.

At the meeting various aspects of bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation in various fields were discussed. The Head of Executive Power reported on the history of Sumgayit, being the industrial city. Ambassador Labardini highlighted the potential of cooperation between our two countries, similarities in national cultures, which serve as mutual knowledge and approach. At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their desire to expand and strengthen cooperation links.

In framework of this visit, R.Labardini visited several factories in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, where he met various production processes.