Mexican Ambassador: "I was very excited with preparations of Baku for Formula 1"

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I was very excited with the preparations of Baku for the Formula 1 Grand Prix "

Report informs, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini said.

"All tourists were able to see Baku's highlights. I met some 10 Mexicans that came for the GP and all were happily surprised to see the city, it's monuments and its organization of the GP. Some of them told me they will try to come for next year's GP with more time in order to learn and know more of Azerbaijan", he said

And for all of us, it was a great ending when Sergio "Checo" Perez came in third precisely in the last circuit. It showed his team's and his own efforts.

Notably, the 2016 Formula 1 Gran Prix of Europe held in Baku on June 17-19.

Nico Rosberg with his Mercedes team won the first Formula One race held in Azerbaijan.