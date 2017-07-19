Çavuşoğlu: We'll discuss preparation for Ashgabat summit of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen leaders

© Report

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the fourth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen Foreign Ministers, issues of the preparation for the summit of the three leaders in Ashgabat will be mulled.

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated at the meeting.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov launched the meeting of the Foreign Ministers welcoming its participants and announcing the agenda.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in his turn called the holding of the meeting in such a format for discussing regional projects and issues causing mutual interest important.