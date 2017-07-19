 Top
    Close photo mode

    Çavuşoğlu: We'll discuss preparation for Ashgabat summit of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen leaders

    The summit will be held by the year end© Report

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the fourth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen Foreign Ministers, issues of the preparation for the summit of the three leaders in Ashgabat will be mulled. 

    Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated at the meeting.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov launched the meeting of the Foreign Ministers welcoming its participants and announcing the agenda.

    Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in his turn called the holding of the meeting in such a format for discussing regional projects and issues causing mutual interest important. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi