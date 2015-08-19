Member of Institute of International Law: Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have no right to self-determination

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Center for Strategic Studies in Baku hosted a round table discussion on "The dispute over the Malvinas / Falkland Islands and international law."

Report informs member of the Institute of International Law Marcelo Kohen (Argentina) provided information about the islands during his presentation.He pointed out that British controlling island build a military base numbering 1,000 people,which makes the island one of the militarized parts of the world, taking into consideration small population of the island.

Speaking about the conflict M.Koen noted that it shows a striking example of the rule of force rather than justice, as Britain refuses to settle the conflict. According to him, Britain insists that the islands belong to it, as they were discovered by British sailors, "although the opening is no basis to lay claim to the territory":"As for the right to self-determination, a group of people living in a particular area, does not have the right for self-determination, if it is not covered by certain international legal criteria. Given that more than 40% of the islanders live there at least for 10 years claiming the right to self-determination is incorrect. "

M.Koen also touched upon the issue of the right to self-determination for the people of Nagorno Karabakh, considering that the Azerbaijani population of Karabakh were expelled from their homes. According to him, this rule cannot be applied in this case: "In an international politics there is no such thing as" the Nagorno-Karabakh people, "which could be applied to the concept of self-determination of peoples.They have no right to self-determination, but Armenians living there have rights of national minorities.

Suppose you make the ethnic majority in a certain area, it does not give you the right to self-determination. "

At the end of the conference participants exchanged views on the issues raised during the round table.Representative of the British Embassy also expressed the state's position on the issue of the Malvinas / Falkland Islands.