Member of Azerbaijan-Iran working group on inter-parliamentary relations: "What happening in Iran is their internal affair"

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The events taking place in Iran are their internal affairs. The Iranian society has enough potential to solve its problems. We are against interference in the internal affairs of a neighboring and friendly country in any form and supporting any political force in one or another way”.

Head of department of political analysis and forecasting of the executive secretariat of the party "Yeni Azerbaijan", Executive Secretariat, member of the Azerbaijan-Iran Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations Aydin Mirzazade told Report. He said the ruling party believes that Iran will solve its problems soon: “Iran is a country with ancient statehood, has good neighborly relations with Azerbaijan. We hope that, civilian solidarity and stability will be achieved in Iran soon".

The YAP official said that what is happening in Iran can not affect Azerbaijan in any form: “Although we are neighbors, the development of each of us has gone through different stages.

For 27 years of our independence we did not interfere in each other's internal affairs, at the same time we built relations on the policy of good-neighborliness. Azerbaijan is a country that has internal stability, the country is constantly strengthening its development, taking steps that meet the requirements of the time for solving the problems. Periodically conducted reforms make the political and economic systems stable.

Azerbaijan is known as a stable and developing country in the world. The processes taking place in any country, first of all, stem from the level of development of this country.

Officials and analysts in that country know better the reason for the dissatisfaction. The events in Iran can not have any effect on Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has its own model of development, our country has set up a mechanism of stability”.

Notably, from December 28, 2008, protests are being held in Iran. 27 people died as a result of clashes between protesters and government security forces.