Mehriban Aliyeva met with founder of French National Cancer Institute

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with founder and former president of the French National Cancer Institute, professor David Khayat in Paris.

Report informs citing AzerTag that they had a broad exchange of views over the prevention of oncological diseases, exchange of experience in this field and determination of new areas of cooperation.

The sides also stressed the necessity of establishing close cooperation between the two countries` oncology centers and implementing joint projects.

