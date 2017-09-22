Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the GUAM held in New York

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 29th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the GUAM was held in New York on the sidelines of 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

Report informs referring to the GUAM press-service, issues of expanding the cooperation in a number of areas and cooperation of GUAM with other states have been discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov.

On the sidelines of General Assembly session, there were held also meetings in the format of GUAM-Japan and GUAM-USA.

The GUAM member states are Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova.